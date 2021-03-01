BTIG Research Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $49.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

