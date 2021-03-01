Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,734 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in KLA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,618. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.