Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

D stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.01. 72,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,934. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,416.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $89.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

