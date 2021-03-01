Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $21.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,137.48. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,735. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,091.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

