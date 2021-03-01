Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 218,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,572,658 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.