Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 262.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.14. 190,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,683,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

