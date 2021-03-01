Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 1,958 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $206.47. 24,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,613. The firm has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

