Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.0% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.