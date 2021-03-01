Burger Swap (BURGER) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $213.29 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00009880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $57.02 million and $213.29 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.29 or 0.00508043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00070928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00077153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.40 or 0.00448450 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00186821 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,280,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,905,039 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars.

