Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $141.09 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

