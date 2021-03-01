Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 547.4% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 86,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $794,000.

Shares of CHI opened at $14.37 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

