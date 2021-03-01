California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $67.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

