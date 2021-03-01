California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

