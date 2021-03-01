California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,138 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALG stock opened at $152.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $163.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

