California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of REGENXBIO worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

