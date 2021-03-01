California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,663 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 257,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $27.37 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

