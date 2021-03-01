California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,564 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,893,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 24,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CQP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

