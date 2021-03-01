California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 826 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TechTarget by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in TechTarget by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

TechTarget stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

