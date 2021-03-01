California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

