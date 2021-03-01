California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $55.16. 168,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

