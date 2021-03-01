Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 489,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 202,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

