Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $42.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the lowest is $42.26 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million.

CATC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753. The company has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

