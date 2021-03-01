Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Solar Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $817.73 million, a PE ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.