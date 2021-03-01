Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TFJL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

NYSEARCA TFJL opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01. Innovator Long Term Treasury Floor ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

