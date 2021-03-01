Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,007 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in XPEL by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of XPEL by 386.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $2,147,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785 over the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

