Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,185 shares of company stock worth $22,851,400. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

