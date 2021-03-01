Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,700,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioNTech by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

