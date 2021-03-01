Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cameco by 83.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 195,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,297. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

