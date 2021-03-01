Canaccord Genuity Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.65.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,464 shares of company stock valued at $161,481,812 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

