Canaccord Genuity Boosts NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$446.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

