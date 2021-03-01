Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$77.00 price target (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$74.98.

BNS opened at C$74.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.92. The firm has a market cap of C$90.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

