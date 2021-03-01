Canaccord Genuity Increases Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $7.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 153,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

