Canaccord Genuity Trims Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Target Price to $70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

KL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 101,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,662. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

