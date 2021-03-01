Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.25.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$117.33 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$67.52 and a 52-week high of C$119.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.