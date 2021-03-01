Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $36.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.77. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.