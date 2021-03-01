Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPUF traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

