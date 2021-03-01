Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.34.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.