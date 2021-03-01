CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.30 to $9.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

