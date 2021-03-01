Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 14%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.51. 366,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 624,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPST. Noble Financial started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.