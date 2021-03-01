CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $79.08 on Friday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,725 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,972,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

