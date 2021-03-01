Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

