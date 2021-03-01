Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.