carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $234,029.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00751518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041027 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors.

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

