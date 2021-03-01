CashBet Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00754883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00028963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041194 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

