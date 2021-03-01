CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCL.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$67.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.07. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

