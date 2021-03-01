CEEK VR Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.07 million and $170,110.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.50 or 0.00777988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041248 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.