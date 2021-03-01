Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CELTF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.