Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

CELTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Centamin stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

