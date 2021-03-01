Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target Cut to $18.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAGDF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CAGDF stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.