Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Down 91.7% in February

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 28th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:CTAC opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Company Profile

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

